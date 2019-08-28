Extra classes for those who joined FYJC in last round

mumbai

As first year junior college (FYJC) admissions concluded on Wednesday, colleges said they would now conduct extra classes for students who have joined after the first-come-first-served (FCFS) round.

Several students who received late admissions and those who changed their colleges will start attending classes soon.

Most colleges in and around the city began their academic year on August 1.

While the education department is yet to release data of the final FCFS round admissions, a state education department official, on condition of anonymity, said nearly 1 lakh seats under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are still vacant.

Principals said these students will now be asked to attend special lectures in order to ensure they do not miss out on the syllabus taught so far. Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate, said, “We held a meeting with our staff this week and came up with a schedule for special classes. An orientation will also be conducted for them [the new students] so they can be acquainted with the college.”

With most colleges conducting for their first unit tests in the second week of September, the new students have just over two weeks to complete the syllabus.

Chandibai Himatlal Manshukhani (CHM) College in Ulhasnagar already begun extra classes for students on Wednesday.

“We have started classes and practicals for the students. Since the syllabus for the first unit test is limited, we are hoping to complete it soon,” said Satram Verhani, vice principal, CHM college, which began its new academic year on August 1.

This year, FYJC admissions were delayed several times owing to various reasons like heavy rain and the introduction of new quotas. The third and final FCFS round in which students, irrespective of their scores could apply against vacant seats took place on Tuesday.

Students who claimed seats under the round had to confirm their admissions by Wednesday evening.

