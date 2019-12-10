e-paper
Fadnavis taunts Sena-led govt after Karnataka bypolls

mumbai Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:30 IST
Ketaki Ghoge
Ketaki Ghoge
In a taunt aimed at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, former chief minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the Karnataka bypoll results showed how people react to opportunistic politics and stealing it their mandate by rejected political parties.

The Karnataka bypolls went in Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) favour with the party winning 12 of the 15 seats.

Fadnavis said, “Karnataka polls prove how people will not tolerate anyone playing with their mandate and wishes.”

The BJP, despite winning the most seats (105) in the 288-member house, is sitting in the Opposition while the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have come together to form the government in Maharashtra.

