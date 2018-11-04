Fake cops arrested in Thane for robbing cash delivery boy

Six people, including a gym trainer, have been arrested for robbing a cash delivery boy of Rs15.8 lakh. They posed as crime branch personnel and snatched the money from Naresh Patel, 27.

Police have recovered Rs 8.8 lakh.

The accused Jayesh Sawant, 40, Vikas Ghag, 33, Dipak Maharana, 31, Gautam Shah, 31, Parvin bhai Patel, 53, and Manoj Vishwakarma, 34, were remanded in police custody.

Ghag, who is a gym trainer, posed as a police officer from the crime branch.

On October 26, Patel collected cash from vendors in Bhiwandi. “After collecting Rs 15.8 lakh, he was returning to Thane on his two-wheeler when Ghag and Sawant stopped him near the highway. They asked him to show his licence. They slapped him for carrying a huge amount of cash with him. Ghag and Sawant then asked Patel to accompany them to police station. They did not allow him to make calls,” said a police officer.

While taking Patel to the police station, the accused alerted their four friends who came near Kharegaon toll naka.

“Patel was asked to hand over the bag of cash to their friends who posed as constables. All the six fled away from the spot on bike after taking the bag. Patel alerted his courier company,” added the officer.

After a complaint was registered, the police checked around 1,700 vehicles from the CCTV footage. The main accused Ghag and Sawant were arrested from Kalwa on Friday. After their interrogation, the other four accused were arrested. “We arrested six people — among them is a driver, a gym trainer and also labourers,” added the officer.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 00:40 IST