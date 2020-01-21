Fake pharmacy call centre busted, 2 held

mumbai

The unit 10 crime branch, on Monday, arrested two persons for allegedly running an illegal call centre in MIDC area, Marol. The accused are reported to have called many foreign citizens including those from the United State of America (USA) and cheated them under the pretext of selling banned medicines like Tramadol, Viagra, Levitra and several others. The police seized 22 computers and other equipment from the office.

The arrested accused Mudassar Harun Makandar, 34, is a resident of Nahar Amrutshakti in Chandivali, whereas, Ashley Glen D’Souza, 38, is a resident of Chakala in Andheri (East).

The 22 employees working in a year-old call centre contacted US citizens through an application and took orders of Tramadol, Viagra, Cialis Levitra and other banned medicines. The accused charged money, but they did not deliver the medicine to most customers. “We suspect involvement of some US citizens who were coordinating with D’Souza for the data of citizens and sending money to India through Hawala or bank accounts,” said inspector Sunil Mane. The duo has been booked under the Information Technology Act.

