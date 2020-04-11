e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / FDA permits industrial manufacturers to produce medical oxygen

FDA permits industrial manufacturers to produce medical oxygen

mumbai Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:18 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has permitted manufacturers of industrial oxygen to produce medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients, anticipating a rise in the number of cases in the state.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to over 1,500, FDA is trying to boost oxygen production for critical patients. They have already issued a circular allowing industrial oxygen manufacturers to approach the apex drug regulatory body for approval to produce medical oxygen.

“Once a manufacturer approaches us, within 24 hours our officer will inspect the factory. We will give approval if the producer has adequate safety mechanism in place,” said Vikas Biyani, joint commissioner (drugs), FDA.

Covid-19 often leads to breathing complications leading to patients needing oxygen support, according to doctors. Currently, Maharashtra has 82 licensed medical oxygen manufacturers.

Medical oxygen maintains sufficient oxygen level needed in our blood, while industrial oxygen is used in applications such as welding.

“As industrial oxygen manufacturers don’t come under our umbrella, we don’t have the exact data on the number of producers. But we hope to soon be able to double up oxygen production in the state,” added Biyani.

In India, around 6,500 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen is produced every year of which 5,500 MT is used for industrial use and the remaining 1,000 MT for medical purposes.

top news
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
Jaan, Jahan: PM Modi weighs lockdown call
Jaan, Jahan: PM Modi weighs lockdown call
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
Karnataka extends lockdown by 2 weeks, throws in some relaxations
Karnataka extends lockdown by 2 weeks, throws in some relaxations
China is tracking body temperatures and we need this in India
China is tracking body temperatures and we need this in India
‘Didn’t follow lockdown, I am sorry’: Uttarakhand Police ask 10 foreigners to write 500 times
‘Didn’t follow lockdown, I am sorry’: Uttarakhand Police ask 10 foreigners to write 500 times
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news