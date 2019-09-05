Few want CBSE’s Basic Maths, most opt for standard version

mumbai

Basic Mathematics, introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in January 2019, has found very few takers in the first year. It is a simpler version of the standard paper for Class 10.

With the board accepting applications for the March exam, schools are now asking parents to pick their preferences.

“Only a handful of students have picked basic Maths as irrespective of the difficulty level, students have to study the same syllabus. Most parents do not want to take the risk, as it might restrict their choices in college,” said Ganesh Parameswaran, principal Bal Bharti Public School, Navi Mumbai.

From March 2020, students under the board would get to pick between an easier and a slightly tougher question paper for Maths in their Class 10 boards. While those sticking with standard Maths would have to take an exam of the same difficulty level as before, students can opt for a basic version with a simpler question paper. All students have to study the same syllabus and would only get to pick the difficulty level of their exams. Students who choose the basic version cannot opt for the subject in Class 11 in any of the streams, thus closing their options for engineering and architecture.

Seema Maindiratta, principal, DAV Kharghar said, “While basic Maths is useful for students with learning disabilities and those who are weak in the subject, majority students are picking the standard version to keep all their options open.” The board has not clarified whether or not internal exams for these students would have separate question papers.

