Fifth Mumbai mosque embraces solar power

Adding to the growing list of religious structures going green, Hakim Dayam Masjid near JJ Hospital in south Mumbai became the fifth major mosque in the city to harness solar energy.

Last month, the mosque installed a 25 kilowatt power (kWp) system comprising 72 solar panels. The system generates 35,000 units of electricity per annum — around 96 units daily —which takes care of 90% of electricity requirement at the masjid. The deficit is drawn from the common grid. A two-bedroom apartment in Mumbai uses 10-12 units electricity daily.

“After we installed air-conditioners in the mosque, our electricity bill increased to ₹25,000 per month. To reduce this expenditure, we installed solar panels on August 10. We expect the monthly bill to drop to ₹1000 soon. Over the next year, we are likely to save ₹3.75 lakh in electricity bills,” said Khalil Vasil Khan, trustee of the mosque.

The other four mosques using solar power are Madarsa-e-Mohammadiya, popularly known as known as Akash Masjid in Agripada, Jama Masjid at Kalbadevi, Minara Masjid at Mohammed Ali Road and Zakaria Masjid at Masjid Bandar.

“The idea is to spread awareness about environment protection among devotees, so they reduce their dependency on polluting sources such as electricity,” said Khan.

More than 500 devotees visit the mosque daily and the attendance doubles during festivals and on auspicious occasions.

SETTING AN EXAMPLE JAMA MASJID Located at Kalbadevi, the 200-yearold masjid uses solar energy for 70% of its electricity requirements and reduces its carbon footprint by 35 tonnes annually. As per Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust, which operates the mosque, light bill for the two-storeyed quadrangular mosque has decreased by 98% SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE The twocentury-old temple at Prabhadevi has been saving.40,000 per month for the last four years. A 20 kilowatt-hour (kWh) rooftop solar plant, comprising 72 panels spread across 3,000 sq ft, powers lights and fans on every floor. The solar plant has been installed atop the five-storeyed temple building MINARA MASJID Located at Mohammed Ali Road in south Mumbai, the masjid halved its electricity bill after installing a 5 kilowatt rooftop solar setup in January. The 46 solar panels generate 45 kWh to 70 Wh power daily.

The solar power system installed by MSS Greentech has a net metering system that allows surplus power generated to be sent to the grid or import the deficit.

“It was not easy to set up the plant because the rooftop is curved. A typical solar plant needs to be placed at an angle facing the south. The plant was redesigned to ensure it captures maximum sunlight,” said Muhammad Sohail Shaikh, chief operating officer, MSS Greentech.

Did you know?

As per Ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), a 25 kWp system mitigates carbon dioxide emissions by 769 tonnes in 10 years. This is equivalent to planting 1,230 teak trees.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 23:10 IST