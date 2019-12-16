Film producer files complaint against imposter

mumbai

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 23:42 IST

Deepti Talpade, a film producer and the wife of Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police on Saturday against an unknown person for allegedly using her name to send messages to her friends and others.

On December 13, one of her friends informed her that someone was using her name to send messages. The imposter allegedly also asked them to save the number, claiming that it was Talpade’s new contact number.

The accused also asked models to entertain clients and promised them good money.In one of the messages, the unknown person had written, “Hi this is Dipti Talpade, casting director of Amazon. I just checked your mail which you have forwarded on my email id castingforamazon@gmail.com, hope will work soon. Also this is my new number so please save it. Thanks and regards, Dipti Talpade. [sic]”

The person also wrote, “There is a corporate event where you will go like a model. Clients will be coming from outside India, they are high-post clients where you will get a client and take care of them. You will have to entertain like drink, talk, fun, adventure. You will get good money even before the work. [sic]”

Talpade informed the police that her name was being misused following which Oshiwara police registered an FIR.