Film producer who hired Ravi Pujari to threaten Remo D’souza arrested in Mumbai

Film producer Satyendra Tyagi was arrested by the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch on Monday for allegedly taking help of gangster Ravi Pujari to threaten Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza.

The police said he did this to recover Rs5 crore he had invested to produce a film named Death of Amar in 2014.

Tyagi was arrested from Delhi after Lizelle, wife of Remo D’Souza, registered a complaint after the gangster made phone calls to her too.

Ravi Pujari has been shown as wanted in the case.

He has been charged with sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury to commit extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

According to the police sources, D’Souza and Tyagi together jointly produced a film Death of Amar in 2014. The film, which starred Rajeev Khandelwal, Zareen Khan and Prashant Narayanan, was the official entry at 22nd San Francisco Global Movie Fest and won the Audience Choice Award. But, the film was not released in India.

Meanwhile, matters soured between D’Souza and Tyagi over some professional issues and Tyagi allegedly started demanding no-objection certificate for the film from D’Souza or the Rs5 crore, which he had invested in the film. Tyagi has been claiming that D’Souza’s company refused to pay him the money.

“To recover his money, Tyagi allegedly contacted gangster Ravi Pujari. From August 2017 till January 2018, D’Souza and his wife received multiple threat calls from Pujari. Pujari threatened the couple with dire consequences if they did not give Rs5 crore to Tyagi, NOC and Rs50 lakh extortion money to Pujari,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

D’Souza first approached Oshiwara police and later AEC officials were pressed into action.

Tyagi reportedly registered an FIR against D’Souza at Ghaziabad in UP, claiming he had received threat calls from a gangster named Prasad Pujari at the behest of D’Souza. He also claimed that gunshots were fired at his car and later gangster Prasad Pujari called him and threatened.