Final chance to bag FYJC seat; deadline is September 28

Giving students the last chance to apply for a junior college seat, the state education department has announced the third first-come, first-served (FCFS) round for those yet to get admission.

The schedule for the FCFS round was declared on Tuesday night. As per the schedule, the round shall take place between September 24 and 28.

However, unlike the previous FCFS rounds, there won’t be specific merit categories for application. This means that all students who are yet to get a seat can apply at the same time irrespective of their marks.

“Many students had requested for more time to register for junior college admissions. We have, thus, decided to have a final FCFS round.

Those left to get admission should apply in this round as there won’t be any more rounds in the future,’ said an official from the state education department.

The education department has also kept the cancellation link open for those students who want to cancel their previous admissions. Colleges can cancel such admissions between September 19 and 22.

Students have, however, been warned to cancel admissions at their own risk.

“If students are not able to grab the available seat in the desired college after cancelling their admission, we cannot help as its an online process,” said the official.

This year, the state education department conducted five regular admission rounds followed by three FCFS rounds.

Over 60,000 seats a cross college in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are still vacant and will now be available in FCFS-3.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 05:35 IST