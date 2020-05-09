Fire at Adharwadi dumping ground in Maharashtra’s Kalyan , 8 fire tenders at spot

mumbai

Updated: May 09, 2020 17:32 IST

A fire broke out at the Adharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan, Mahrashtra, on Saturday afternoon. Though fire-fighting operations are underway, fire officials at the spot said that it was becoming difficult to control the blaze due to the constant wind flow.

Eight fire tenders had reached the site at the time of filing this report. The dumping ground sprawls an area of 16 acre near the Durgadi chowk in Kalyan (West).

“The fire is massive and all our five fire tenders are at the spot. We also called three additional fire tenders as the fire kept spreading. Due to the wind it is becoming difficult to control the blaze. Our firemen are constantly working on it,” said Dilip Gund, chief fire officer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

The smoke spread around 5 kms radius from the dumping ground, making it difficult for residents to breath.

Some people living in the nearby areas said they had been demanding closure of the dumping ground for many years but no action had been taken on their complaint.

“I could see the smoke covering the entire sky nearby. We have been demanding the closure of the dumping ground for so many years but nothing has been done so far,” said Sajita Nair, who lives nearby and represents the Alert Citizens Forum that has been fighting for the closure of dump yard.

The Adharwadi dumping ground has caught fire several times in the past as well. In January this year, there was a major fire which was doused after 15 hours of fire fighting operations. In 2019, the dumping ground caught fire twice – in March and June.

Every day, around 650 metric tonnes of waste is dumped at Adharwadi dumping ground without any segregation and processing by KDMC.