Fire at Mumbai Central’s City Centre mall doused after 56 hrs, cooling operations still on

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 10:25 IST

The fire at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central in south Mumbai was extinguished at 5.08 am on Sunday, after 56 hours the blaze had started, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) authorities.

However, cooling operations are still in progress.

“There are many combustible items in shops at the mall such as mobile phone batteries, chargers and wires. Cooling operations are on. But, the fire was put out at 5:08 am,” an MFB official said.

The fire had broken out at a shop on the second floor of the City Centre Mall at 8.53 pm on Thursday, as level 1, or a small blaze.

The fire spread to other floors and the MFB declared it a brigade call, or level 5 blaze, at 2.42 am on Friday. The three-storey mall houses around 400 shops on each floor.

Earlier on Friday, five firemen, including a deputy fire officer of MFB, were admitted to a hospital due to suffocation.

On Saturday, another fireman was admitted to Nair Hospital due to suffocation.