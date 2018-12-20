Fire at Trident Hotel basement in Mumbai, no casualties reported

A level-2 fire broke out in the basement of Trident Hotel, at Nariman Point, on Wednesday, at 11.04pm. No casualties were reported.

An official from the civic disaster management department said, “The fire brigade received a call from the hotel at 11.15pm, and fire engines from the Nariman Point fire station were rushed to the spot. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained..”

