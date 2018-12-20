HT Logo

Fire at Trident Hotel basement in Mumbai, no casualties reported

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames

mumbai Updated: Dec 20, 2018 08:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Trident Hotel basement,Nariman Point,fire at Mumbai hotel
Fire broke out at Trident Hotel in Nariman Point late on Wednesday.(ANI Photo/Twitter)

A level-2 fire broke out in the basement of Trident Hotel, at Nariman Point, on Wednesday, at 11.04pm. No casualties were reported.

An official from the civic disaster management department said, “The fire brigade received a call from the hotel at 11.15pm, and fire engines from the Nariman Point fire station were rushed to the spot. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained..”

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 07:33 IST

tags

more from mumbai