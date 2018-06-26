Fire breaks out in high-rise at Mumbai’s Nariman Point

Fire broke out on the second floor of Mittal Court in Nariman Point around 3pm on Tuesday.

Four fire tenders were sent immediately to the high-rise in south Mumbai. No one is reported to have been injured so far.

A fire official, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was a minor fire caused by a short circuit and was doused within minutes.”

This is the second fire in a high-rise in south Mumbai recently. Less than two weeks ago, on June 13, residents of BeauMonde building in Prabhadevi — actor Deepika Padukone lives in the complex — were evacuated after fire broke out in a flat on the 32nd floor. No residents were injured in the incident, though two firemen had to be hospitalised after inhaling too much smoke.