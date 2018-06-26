 Fire breaks out in high-rise at Mumbai’s Nariman Point | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018
Fire breaks out in high-rise at Mumbai’s Nariman Point

Fire officials said it was a minor blaze that was doused quickly; no one is reported to have been injured.

mumbai Updated: Jun 26, 2018 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Fire started on the second floor of Mittal Court on Tuesday.
Fire started on the second floor of Mittal Court on Tuesday.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Fire broke out on the second floor of Mittal Court in Nariman Point around 3pm on Tuesday.

Four fire tenders were sent immediately to the high-rise in south Mumbai. No one is reported to have been injured so far.

A fire official, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was a minor fire caused by a short circuit and was doused within minutes.”

This is the second fire in a high-rise in south Mumbai recently. Less than two weeks ago, on June 13, residents of BeauMonde building in Prabhadevi — actor Deepika Padukone lives in the complex — were evacuated after fire broke out in a flat on the 32nd floor. No residents were injured in the incident, though two firemen had to be hospitalised after inhaling too much smoke.

