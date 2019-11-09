Fire guts furniture shop in Ulhasnagar

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:09 IST

A fire broke out in a furniture shop in Ulhasnagar’s Furniture Bazaar on Friday morning. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) fire officials, the fire started on the first floor of Goldee furniture shop. Later, it spread to the ground and second floor.

The two-storey furniture shop, which is 35 years old, is located in a busy Furniture Bazaar.

The UMC fire team received a call around 10.20am followed by which a team of three firemen rushed to the spot. The fire was bought under control after two hours, later the cooling process was undertaken.

No injuries were reported in the incident as the shop had not opened for the day.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. We suspect a short circuit led to the fire. It took around two hours to douse the blaze,” said a fire officer of UMC, who did not wish to be named.

The shop owner claimed that the blaze destroyed furniture worth lakhs.

“Our employees had reached the shop to open it when they saw the fire and alerted the fire department. The fire was caused because of a short circuit in the electric pole outside the shop. There was no short circuit inside the shop. The fresh stock of furniture too was completely charred in the fire,” said Rajendarsingh Punjwani, 32, the shop owner.