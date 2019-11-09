e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Fire guts furniture shop in Ulhasnagar

mumbai Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:09 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A fire broke out in a furniture shop in Ulhasnagar’s Furniture Bazaar on Friday morning. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) fire officials, the fire started on the first floor of Goldee furniture shop. Later, it spread to the ground and second floor.

The two-storey furniture shop, which is 35 years old, is located in a busy Furniture Bazaar.

The UMC fire team received a call around 10.20am followed by which a team of three firemen rushed to the spot. The fire was bought under control after two hours, later the cooling process was undertaken.

No injuries were reported in the incident as the shop had not opened for the day.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. We suspect a short circuit led to the fire. It took around two hours to douse the blaze,” said a fire officer of UMC, who did not wish to be named.

The shop owner claimed that the blaze destroyed furniture worth lakhs.

“Our employees had reached the shop to open it when they saw the fire and alerted the fire department. The fire was caused because of a short circuit in the electric pole outside the shop. There was no short circuit inside the shop. The fresh stock of furniture too was completely charred in the fire,” said Rajendarsingh Punjwani, 32, the shop owner.

top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News