Fire breaks out in a godown in Mumbai’s Saki Naka

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 20:02 IST

A major fire was reported at a three-storeyed building in Ashapura compound, an industrial estate, at Khairani road in Sakinaka at 5.20 pm on Friday evening. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Officials from the Mumbai fire brigade informed that thirty to thirty five godowns which had been storing various chemicals were caught in the fire.

Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale said, “Fire Brigade called for foam tenders from HPCL, BPCL, and other organizations, and also called for JCBs and dumpers for backup from the local L ward. Fire fighting is on. TATA and Adani electricity staff are also present at the spot.”

The fire engulfed a large number of stored chemicals which prompted fire brigade to call for additional help from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF), and the Mumbai Port Trust.

The fire was categorized to a level 4 (major fire) at 6:52 pm. Fire brigade rushed 9 fire engines, 7 jumbo tankers, 1 ambulance and a quick response vehicle to the spot.