Fire safety drive planned at Lower Parel, Prabhadevi

mumbai Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:38 IST
Starting Thursday, a week-long drive will be organised jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) ahead of New Year’s Eve, to ascertain the safety measures undertaken by the restaurants at Kamala Mills and around Lower Parel and Prabhadevi.

MFB has also identified 450 establishments in the city including restaurants and commercial complexes that will be inspected in the coming days. “The building and factory department of the ward, health department and MFB jointly will undertake this week-long drive,” said a BMC official. “There are around 17 restaurants in Kamala Mills compound, along with 10 restaurants in the Victoria Mills compound that will be inspected during the drive,” he said.

Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, MFB, said, “It is not only about Kamala Mills; we have identified around 450 establishments where we will conduct our inspection ahead of New Year’s Eve. We have also been carrying out regular inspections to identify violations.” A restaurant owner from Kamala Mills said precautions are being taken to prevent a repeat of 2017. “Like last year, we expect inspections after Christmas.”

