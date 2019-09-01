Fire safety ignored at Kharghar railway station parking lot

mumbai

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:14 IST

Officials might claim that Kharghar railway station’s parking lot has firefighting equipment in place. But, it has been lying defunct for around a month.

Commuters have raised the issue with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and have even tweeted about the issue to get immediate attention.

Sanidh Joshi, 42, who parks his bike regularly at Kharghar station, said he noticed that the fire extinguisher was dated and had not been refilled. “I tweeted to the railways and Cidco about it. This is a serious issue,” he said.

Joshi’s bike is one of 4,000 vehicles that occupy the packed parking lot.

“With so many vehicles parked there, it poses a big risk. If any of the vehicles catch fire, there is bound to be a tragedy,” said Rajesh Patel, 40, a Kharghar resident.

RR Solse, station manager, Kharghar, said, “We have informed Cidco about the defunct firefighting system and they said they would replace it soon.”

Cidco said it would replace the extinguisher.

Ramesh Giri, Cidco executive engineer and administrator, Kharghar said, “We will look into the issue, and check with the officials to replace the equipment. A new extinguisher will be installed soon.”

Kharghar station, which sees a footfall of 1 lakh commuters every day, mostly caters to residents from Kharghar and Roadpali.

As the parking lot here is always full, commuters have been demanding another one.

Hemant Sharma, a city-based activist, said, “Cidco has failed in giving basic amenities to the node. I am not surprised to know that they have not updated the fire extinguisher. This casual attitude may lead to a major accident.”

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 01:14 IST