First semi-AC local train to run in Mumbai in December?

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:40 IST

The country’s first semi-air-conditioned (AC) local train may operate on Mumbai’s suburban railway network from December.

The railway ministry is reviewing the nearly dropped plan of introduction of semi-AC local trains, which will have a mix of general and AC coaches. According to the plan, first-class compartments in suburban trains will be replaced with AC compartments in these trains. Twelve-coach trains have three first-class compartments, while 15-coach ones have six.

The Mumbai suburban rail network already has a fully AC train running on its western line. The Indian Railways is working with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai to manufacture AC local trains and send them to both the Central and Western railway by September. The trains will undergo trials and software test on the Central and Western Railway. The AC coaches from the trains will then be put in some of the local trains.

“We are studying the designs for the semi-AC local train. The ICF will send the AC trains in September. After trials, it will be introduced on the suburban railway tracks,” said Rajesh Agarwal, member (rolling stock), Railway Board.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that the WR plans to convert three first-class compartments to AC. WR officials had discussed the revival of the plan with a board member (traffic), Girish Pillai, in June.

“We are reviewing the shift in passengers, after the introduction of semi-AC local trains. Our engineers are looking into the mechanism of replacing a few coaches with AC ones,” said a senior western railway official.

Further, there could be delay in operation of the second AC local train on the WR, as the authorities, during the trial, have pointed out problems in the software and electrical issues.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 00:40 IST