Five including minor held for rape of 14-year-old in Mumbai’s Kandivli

Four men, aged between 20 and 24 years, and a minor were caught on Thursday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a secluded forest area, ahead of Ramgad, in Kandivli (East), on Tuesday. A 20-year-old woman, who helped the men and took the girl to the forest, was also arrested by the Kurar police.

The accused were booked under sections 376(D) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 6, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the survivor’s parents approached the police on Wednesday.

“We caught all the five accused and sent the minor to a correction home. The other four accused were remanded in police custody till April 3,” said an officer.

According to the first information report, the minor girl was lured by the accused woman who lived in the same slum. She took her to the forest, where the men allegedly raped her. The survivor’s mother realised something was amiss after she returned home, and confronted her.

The girl told her mother about the rape, following which she was taken to a government hospital, where doctors examined her and prima facie said she was sexually assaulted. The girl’s parents then approached the police.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 03:21 IST