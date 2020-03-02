e-paper
Five killed as truck overturns on them on Mumbai-Pune E-way

The accident took place near the Anda Point diversion under Khopoli police station limits.

mumbai Updated: Mar 02, 2020 09:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
The five persons died on the spot while the sixth member of the group was unhurt, said police
The five persons died on the spot while the sixth member of the group was unhurt, said police(ANI)
         

Five people standing on a roadside were killed after a truck overturned on them on the Mumbai- Pune Expressway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district late Sunday night, police said.

The mishap took place near the Anda Point diversion under Khopoli police station limits.

According to the Khopoli police, six people from Talegaon Dabhade in neighbouring Pune district were returning on three motorcycles from Alibaug in Raigad.

Around 11 pm, all of them halted on the roadside near the Anda point diversion on the expressway, located around 85 km from here.

While one of them went to answer the nature’s call in the nearby bushes, the five others were standing on the roadside. At that time, a truck carrying flour in gunny bags was taking a turn at the same diversion.

“While negotiating the turn, the truck driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, it overturned and all the five persons who were standing on the roadside got trapped under the truck and the gunny bags containing flour,” a station duty officer at Khopoli police station said.

The five persons died on the spot while the sixth member of the group was unhurt, she said.

“After the mishap, the truck driver fled, leaving his vehicle on the spot,” the official said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and an investigation is underway, she added. PTI SPK GK GK

