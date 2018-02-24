FOBs at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivli rly stations to open next week

From next week, commuters will be able to use the three foot overbridges (FOBs) constructed by the Indian Army at Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivli railway station.

The FOBs will be handed over to the Railways, following which they are likely to be inaugurated by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

“We are putting the finishing touches on the Elphinstone Road and Currey Road station FOBs. We aim to complete the work and hand over the bridges to the Railways by Monday,” said an senior army official from Bombay Sappers, a wing of the Indian Army Corps of Engineers (IACOE) constructing the FOBs.

Local trains will be able to resume plying on the CSMT-Goregaon stretch of the Western Railways’ harbour line extension between Andheri and Goregaon next week.