Follow norms on social distancing, PPE during Covid-19 outbreak: DGCA to cargo services

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:03 IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked cargo handling services to follow the rules pertaining to social distancing and personal protection equipment (PPE) amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a circular issued on Monday, DGCA has directed asked all cargo handling services to make their personnel involved in operations aware of the importance of following an adequate distance (minimum 1-1.15 metre) between staffers at all work stations and has asked the shift in-charge of all airports, packaging and handling centres to ensure that employees follow social distancing.

The aviation regulator has also asked cargo services to provide their personnel with PPE such as masks and gloves. All the agencies have been asked to ensure that the common working areas are disinfected at regular intervals.

“All agencies shall issue guidelines to their staff to minimise public interactions. All agencies may designate teams for supervision/random checks for ensuring compliance. All agencies are advised to issue detailed do’s and don’ts, which shall be displayed at prominent places and disseminate the same to all staff,” the circular stated.

Owing to the nationwide lockdown, the aviation ministry has only permitted cargo services to facilitate the quick transportation of goods, even as passenger flight operations have been suspended.