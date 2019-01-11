 Former banker and AAP leader Meera Sanyal dies
Former banker and AAP leader Meera Sanyal dies

Sanyal, 57, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party after quitting her job as the country chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, and contested a Lok Sabha election in 2014.

mumbai Updated: Jan 11, 2019
Banker-turned-politician Meera Sanyal died Friday after a brief illness.

Sanyal, 57, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party after quitting her job as the country chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, and contested a Lok Sabha election in 2014.

AAP leader and Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia confirmed her death in a tweet, saying the country has lost a sharp economic brain and a gentle soul.

In her 30-year-old banking career before surprising all by plunging into politics, the Kochi-born Sanyal had also served as the head of corporate finance and chief operating officer for ABN Amro for Asia.

She unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai south constituency.

Condolences poured in, with Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal tweeting that he was extremely sad to hear about her demise. “No words to express.”

