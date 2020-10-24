Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse joins NCP; will not be made Maharashtra minister

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:21 IST

Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Eknath Khadse joined the Nationalist Congress Party, in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Friday, becoming the first seniormost leader from the state BJP unit to make the switch in the past over two decades since the party was formed. Putting speculation to rest, Pawar said there won’t be any change in the NCP’s ministers and Khadse had not sought a ministerial berth while joining the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Khadse issued a veiled threat to his former colleagues, saying he would expose those who have made illegal land deals. “False cases were filed against me that include two cases of corruption by ACB, one at Nashik and another at Pune. A molestation case was also filed against me… I have never used a woman for politics, nor have I stabbed anyone in the back. It is not in my nature,” Khadse said, targeting the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis without taking his name. “Now, I will show who has taken how many plots illegally. People don’t have to wait for long. I will also demand action against those who have violated rules and regulations… If they put ED (Enforcement Directorate) behind me, I will show CD,” said Khadse, on state NCP chief Jayant Patil’s remarks that he may face ED probe after quitting the BJP.

Khadse has been blaming Fadnavis for being neglected in the BJP for the past four years. “Not just my followers, even some BJP leaders advised me to join the NCP. I told them about my condition and asked some senior BJP leaders if I should go to another party. They advised me to join the NCP,” he said.

“Some claimed that Khadse demanded ministerial position in the state government, which is not true. Khadse has not made any demand, nor did we have any discussion on this. He wants to work for people again. No one is going to be made a minister, similarly no one is going to be removed. There will be no changes in the ministerial council. Everybody will work together as a team,” Pawar said.

According to a proposal under consideration, housing minister Jitendra Awhad could be asked to resign and appointed him as the state NCP chief. The NCP will then exchange his portfolio with the Sena, which has the agriculture department. On Friday, agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said he was ready to give up the post if asked by Sena chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Currently, Jayant Patil is holding position of the state unit chief as well as water resources minister in the MVA government.

Reacting to his claims, state BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, “He is trying to justify his decision of joining the NCP by alleging false cases were filed against him. The truth will come before everyone when the cases come to court. Why is he worried?” He also said the party will react only after Khadse comes out with the revelations on illegal land deals.

On Friday, Khadse said all members from many panchayat samitis, municipal council and others will join the NCP. “I will work even harder for the NCP than I did for the BJP in the past 40 years. Many people who were elected to various bodies didn’t want to join today, but they will come soon,” he said.

Ajit skips party event

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is virtually number two in the party after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, skipped the event leading to speculations that he was unhappy with the developments. NCP leaders said Ajit Pawar was unwell since Thursday and even got a Covid-19 test done. He tested negative, but has quarantined himself at home as a precautionary measure.

“Some news reports have claimed that Ajit Dada is upset. Why will he be upset? He is only taking precautions which all have been told to follow due to the Covid pandemic. There is nothing to worry,” the NCP chief clarified in his speech. He named NCP ministers who had been infected in the past few weeks and said the latter have chosen to carry out their duties even though it meant meeting people at the risk of getting infected.