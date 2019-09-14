Former driver held for robbing Thane man of ₹2L at gun-point

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 00:58 IST

A sticker on a white car led the Thane police to trace a gang of robbers, who looted a Thane resident of ₹2 lakh at gun-point on September 3.

The gang had followed Thomas Kutti’s, 53, car from Viviana Mall in Majiwada to Cine Wonder Mall in Kapurbawdi and assaulted him and his driver. They looted the cash. The police said the main accused is a former employee of Kutti who knew his schedule and also the days he carried huge amount of cash to his house.

Abhimanyu Patil, 23, Taufik Shaikh, 21, Ganesh Indulkar, 22, Utkarsh Dhumal, 21, Gurunath Chavan, 22, and Rahul Devendra Guher, 22, were arrested. Two others, Chetan Kamble and Roshan Telange, are absconding.

On September 3, Kutti was returning from his workplace in Vikroli to his house at Brahmand, carrying ₹2 lakh. He wanted to deposit the cash the next day.

A white Wagon R, with four men inside it, tried to stop Kutti’s car, shouting that the car had caused an accident near Majiwada. Kutti’s driver sped away but they chased him till Cine Wonder service road. The accused overtook the car and stopped it. The four accused got out of the car and pointed a gun at the driver. They assaulted Kutti and snatched the money.

Jitendra Rathod, senior police inspector of Chitalsar police station, said, “The car used for the robbery was stolen and had no number plate. The complainant had noted a sticker on the car which had two Marathi words written on it. We began searching for the car and checking for people who knew Kutti’s schedule. The accused were arrested within two days of the robbery.”

The police traced the car and also Patil who was Kutti’s driver for three to four years ago. “He was unemployed. He knew the days when Kutti carried huge amount of cash with him. He roped in other youngsters staying in his vicinity at Azadnagar and Koknipada.”

The police have arrested six out of the eight accused.

