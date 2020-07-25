e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Four get life term for killing two brothers in 2012

Four get life term for killing two brothers in 2012

mumbai Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:10 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

The sessions court on Friday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for killing two siblings at Sakinaka in 2012. The accused entered the house of the deceased and killed them in front of their family for approaching police against them.

The court on Friday convicted Rakesh and Sunil Sharma, Abhilash and Brijesh Rai for murder of Avinash Singh and his brother Ashish. The court, however, acquitted Sunita Sharma, Sunil’s wife and sister of Abhilash and Brijesh, who was booked for instigating the four men.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on May 29, 2012, when the Singh family —which included Avinash and Ashish, their parents, their sister — was watching television in their house. The accused barged into their house and assaulted the brothers and their father Jitendra Pratap with sharp weapon. Ashish died on the spot. When Avinash tried to escape, the group chased him outside and killed him too.

It was alleged that a few days before the attack, the families had a minor scuffle wherein Sharmas had allegedly assaulted one of the members of Singh family for parking an autorickshaw at their place. Singh family had filed a complaint with the police against Sharma, following which both Rakesh and Sunil were arrested.

However, after they were released on bail on May 29, they planned to take revenge and attacked Singh family.

The prosecution also alleged that Sunita instigated the brothers against Singh family. However, she was acquitted for want of evidence.

The defence denied the prosecution case and claimed that the accused are falsely implicated by the Singh family.

Public prosecutor Ashwini Raykar examined around 27 witnesses against the accused to prove the case and argued that one of Singh’s neighbours saw the accused chasing Avinash and assaulting him. The neighbour deposed before the court and identified the accused.

The court considered the evidence presented by the prosecution and convicted the four men.

