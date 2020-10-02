Four Kalyan doctors booked for forging death certificates

mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:55 IST

The Kolshewadi police in Kalyan (E) have booked four doctors from a private hospital for forging death certificates for the last three years. The accused doctors used fake signatures and stamp of a senior doctor from a civic-run hospital to give fake death certificates to deceased families.

The police said the matter came to light recently after the doctors gave a death certificate to a deceased family who tested positive for Covid-19.

The complainant Arun Chandel, based with Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, had registered a case at Kolshewadi police station under Sections 465, 467, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have registered a case on Thursday on the complaint of Chandel and are further investigating the matter. The accused have been forging death certificates from 2017. At present, we’ve got confirmation about a single death certificate and will check further on how many such forged death certificates were prepared in the last three years,” said Kiran Wagh, assistant police inspector, Kolshewadi police station.

Police said the forging had started three years ago after Chandel had left the hospital.