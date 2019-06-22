Gadchiroli Maoist attack: Cop who failed to follow procedure to be suspended

The government will suspend Shailesh Kale, sub-divisional police officer, for failing to enforce the standard operating procedure (SOP), which led to the killing of 15 policemen in a Maoist attack in Gadchiroli on Maharashtra Day, the legislative Council was told on Friday. Sixteen people, including 15 policemen, were killed, as Maoists blew up their vehicle on May 1. The convoy was headed to Dadpur village, where some vehicles were torched the previous night.

Minister of state for home Deepak Kesarkar told the Council that there were lapses from the police in following the SOP. “There was an inquiry into the incident and it has now been concluded. We have decided to suspend Kurkheda SDPO for lapses,” he said. “Before the movement of a convoy, a mine protected vehicle (MVP) is supposed to scan the route, which was not done in this case. This could have prevented the attack.”

However, in defence, Kesarkar said sometimes the strategy is changed at the last minute, as the situation demands. He was replying to a calling-attention motion raised by Congress legislator Prakash Gajbhije in the Council. Dhananjay Munde, leader of Opposition in the Council, demanded to know the status of the inquiry, and also demanded suspension of officers held responsible for lapses. Among other measures , the government intends to procure drones with a longer battery life, and with a capacity to generate alerts in real time.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 00:44 IST