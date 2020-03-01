Ganesh mandals want loudspeaker deadline extension for six days

mumbai

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:52 IST

After the city collectorate, earlier this month, published a list of days on which the 10pm deadline for loudspeakers can be extended, Ganpati mandals on Thursday wrote to the city collector, requesting him to allocate two additional days to them for the extension of the deadline.

According to the amended Noise Rules 2018, district collectors have to allocate 15 days in a year to relax the norms for using loudspeakers from 10pm to 12am. However, this year, of the 15 days, 13 have been assigned for various festivals, while two have been reserved by state for ‘essential’ reasons. Ganesh mandals have got the four days of visarjan to extend the deadline.

After the list was made public, the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella organisation of Ganesh mandals in the city, wrote to city collector Rajiv Nivatkar, asking for the extension by two more days.

When Hindustan Times contacted Nivatkar, he said, “I am out of the city for a training right now. Thus, I will not be able to comment on the letter.”

Meanwhile, BSGSS president Naresh Dahibavkar said mandals can utilise the additional two days for cultural events.

“Before laws pertaining to noise restrictions were framed, Ganesh mandals used to organise cultural programmes, during which artistes would perform plays or dances emphasising on social messages. Now owing to the deadline we can’t hold such events,” he said.