Gateway Litfest to focus on regional writing trends

mumbai

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:32 IST

The Gateway Literature Festival, with its unique focus on non-English, non-Hindi writing in India, is back with its sixth edition. It will be held on February 14 and 15.

The theme for this year is Indian Literature – 2025, with a focus on trends and transitions in regional-language writing. There will also be focus on poetry, evolving protest poetry. A vese contest will be held for college students, rather than the usual prose essay.

A total of 50 writers, including Jnanpith, Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi awardees, representing 17 Indian languages, will participate in the events and panel discussions this year. “They will assess current trends, examine what a roadmap will look like for their respective languages,” said Joseph Alexander, executive director of the festival. “The focus will be on the millennial reader and how writing for them will influence regional literature,” he added.

Sessions will be divided regionally – north, south, east and west. “Speakers will pick four dominant languages from their respective region, compare old and new works and predict emerging trends,” said festival director, Mohan Kakanadan.

Among the highlights this year is a session titled ‘Writers’ Block: Studied Silence or the Fear of the Unknown’, to be chaired by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Malayalam filmmaker and chairman of the Gateway LitFest advisory board. It will examine external factors that can stifle the voice of a writer. Writers Shanta Gokhale and Jerry Pinto will also discuss how feminism is reflected in their respective works at the event.