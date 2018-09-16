Gift stationery for less privileged

When Ashok Ghag, 35, sent out invitation to his friends for his household Ganpati, he requested them to bring stationery instead of donating cash for the festival.

The stationery items would be distributed among tribal children.

“Every year, people come home for Ganpati darshan with lot of sweets and flowers. However, this year, we decided to do it differently. We have received around 15 books, pens and pencils,” said Ghag, a resident of Manisha Nagar in Kalwa.

Like Ghag, around 15 families who have brought Ganpati idols home have decided to collect stationery from visitors.

After Ganeshotsav, each family will prepare sweets and distribute the stationery among tribal students in Murbad schools.

Pratibha Girish, 38, resident of Waghbil, said she started this initiative two years ago.

“We have one and a half days of Ganpati celebrations at home. Being a teacher, many students visit me. The move also instills the habit of giving and to make the festival meaningful,” said Girish.

She is overwhelmed by the response. “This year, I received almost 30 notebooks and a few pens, pencils and pencil boxes. Some guests were upbeat about the initiative,” she said.

Through WhatsApp, more people are getting to know about this initiative and have welcomed it.

“My son will play the flute for a whole day in front of Lord Ganesha on Sunday. This has been a routine for the past three years. We have a small idol at home and we have asked guests to avoid giving money as donation. They are more than happy to help the less privileged,” said Shripad Bhalerao, 48, resident of Pawar Nagar.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 00:17 IST