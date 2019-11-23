e-paper
‘Give preference to children of martyrs’

mumbai Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:01 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

In a recent circular, the state education department has asked government-run and aided schools to ensure that the children of martyred defence personnel get direct admissions into schools.

“Considering the great work that soldiers do for the country, helping their children get good education is a national responsibility. Hence, children of martyrs should get direct admissions into government-run and aided schools without any hassle,” states the circular.

It has also urged private schools to give preference to these students, if they seek admission to these schools.

While there are no rules mandating unaided schools give preference to such students, a number of educators said most schools consider such cases.

“Many of these children also keep moving, and schools consider these transfer cases on priority. Having said that, it is good that such guidelines have come into place as it would help more and more students get benefits,” said Prashant Redij, spokesperson of Mumbai Principals’ Association.

Currently, there are 28 Sainik schools in the country, where a majority of children of defence personnel study. In addition, there are public schools run by the Army, Navy and the Air Force in different cities across the country.

