Gold bars worth Rs33 lakh seized from Mumbai aircraft toilet

Gold bars worth Rs33 lakh were found in the toilet of an aircraft at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Wednesday.

According to the Air Intelligence Unit, the gold was hidden in the toilet, but was traced only after the aircraft landed in the city from Abu Dhabi. “The flight from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai was to further fly in the domestic sector. Before domestic passengers could board the aircraft, we checked the aircraft and found the gold bars,” said a high-ranking AIU officer. “The modus operandi of smugglers is conceal gold while it is flying on the international route. Further, another domestic passenger boards the same flight from Mumbai and retrieves it from the hidden spot.”

Sources said smugglers book tickets in such flights as there is minimal checking after arrival at domestic terminals.

The gold bars were wrapped in three layers of cream, black and white adhesive tapes. They were concealed under the tissue paper roll near the mirror of the toilet.

Authorities are investigating about the suspects who may have been involved in concealing the unclaimed gold. A case has been registered against unidentified suspects in this regard.