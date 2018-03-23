Gold worth ₹1.40 crore seized at Mumbai airport, three Korean nationals arrested

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Wednesday arrested three Korean nationals for smuggling gold.

One Yoon Yoosung, who was intercepted after his arrival from Hong Kong, was found to be carrying five gold bars, weighing a total of 5,000 grams and valued at Rs1.40 crore.

“The gold bars were concealed in specially-made pouches stiched to his underwear,” said a senior AIU officer.

After questioning Yoosung, the involvement of two more Korean nationals - later identified as Kim Chang Ho and Lee Chang Hwa - was revealed. The duo had smuggled gold using the same modus operandi and were about to leave the country when they were caught the same day.

Custom officials are investigating whether there a gold-smuggling syndicate is involved.

“The trio was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody,” said the officer.