Govt must approve ₹9 crore proposal to repair Siddharth College: Darekar

mumbai

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 01:01 IST

Days after a building collapse in Fort led to the death of at least 10 people, leader of opposition, Pravin Darekar has asked the state government to approve a proposal of ₹9 crore to repair Siddharth College in Fort.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Darekar said that if the government does not approve this proposal at the earliest, the college building will face the same fate as the other building in Fort, especially since for some months now, the college has been complaining about the crumbling structure.

“The condition of the college building is very poor, roofs are unprotected. The government doesn’t seem quite serious on this issue. We need immediate action,” said Darekar. He added that if the government doesn’t approve the proposal immediately, the opposition party will stage an agitation outside the college very soon.

The college was established by Dr BR Ambedkar in 1945 while the it was established in 1953 under the management of People’s Education Society. Past few years, the college has complained about the roof of classrooms as well as the rest of the structure crumbling and in need of urgent repair.