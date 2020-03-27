e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Govt nod for 19 more coronavirus testing facilities across state

Govt nod for 19 more coronavirus testing facilities across state

mumbai Updated: Mar 27, 2020 00:53 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The Central government on Thursday granted permission to start coronavirus testing facilities at eight private laboratories and 11 government institutions across Maharashtra. The state currently has testing facilities is at only three places — Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur.

State medical education minister Amit Deshmukh said the decision to increase facilities will help take the testing capacity up to 4,000 persons a day. Deshmukh said the state government is trying to further enhance the capacity for testing “to be ready to deal with any emergency”.

The eight private labs that have received approval are Metropolis Healthcare Limited; Thyrocare Technologies Limited; Suburban Diagnostic Private Limited; Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital; SRL Limited; AG Diagnostics Private Limited; Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital Laboratory; and Infection Laboratories Private Limited.

Deshmukh said a person will require a prescription from a general physician on the basis of which the private laboratories will send a technical team to collect a swab sample. The test report will be provided within 8-12 hours and based on that the physician will decide further course of treatment.

top news
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news