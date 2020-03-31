GRP constable tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:11 IST

A 52-year-old police constable posted with the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The constable was feeling uneasy and his doctor asked him to get checked at Kasturba Hospital. “His samples were tested and it came positive for Covid-19,” said GRP commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar. Now the GRP is investigating to find out how the constable got infected.

“We have home-quarantined eight police personnel posted at GRP CSMT. Two to three others were sent to Kasturba Hospital to be tested,” said Sengaonkar.

“During the preliminary inquiry, we came to know that the infected constable was on duty on March 25 and March 27. He had to be on duty on March 30 but he was not feeling well and went to Kasturba Hospital,” said M Makandar, deputy commissioner of police, GRP, Central Railway.

According to the police, the constable’s wife, son, and daughter have also been called to the hospital for tests.