e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / GRP constable tests positive for Covid-19

GRP constable tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 52-year-old police constable posted with the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The constable was feeling uneasy and his doctor asked him to get checked at Kasturba Hospital. “His samples were tested and it came positive for Covid-19,” said GRP commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar. Now the GRP is investigating to find out how the constable got infected.

“We have home-quarantined eight police personnel posted at GRP CSMT. Two to three others were sent to Kasturba Hospital to be tested,” said Sengaonkar.

“During the preliminary inquiry, we came to know that the infected constable was on duty on March 25 and March 27. He had to be on duty on March 30 but he was not feeling well and went to Kasturba Hospital,” said M Makandar, deputy commissioner of police, GRP, Central Railway.

According to the police, the constable’s wife, son, and daughter have also been called to the hospital for tests.

top news
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news