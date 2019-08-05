GRP study identifies 128 trespassing spots, mostly on Central Railway

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:22 IST

In order to ensure commuters’ safety in Mumbai, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway authorities, in a study, recently identified 128 black spots on all railway lines, where maximum causalities occurred owing to illegal track-crossing and trespassing. These spots are mostly on Central Railway (CR).

Atleast 2,981 commuters were killed and 3,349 others injured on the suburban railway tracks in 2018, the study revealed. Of the casualties, 2,330 people died while crossing tracks or falling off running trains. “More than 60% of these deaths occurred owing to trespassing,” said a GRP officer. Another GRP officer said at least 8 to 10 people lose their lives in train-related incidents every day.

Ironically, Mumbai’s railway lines, which cater to eight million people every day, are known as the city’s lifeline. GRP officers said they have been carrying out this study since 2017, after researching the past cases, studying topography and patterns of the deaths.

Ravindra Sengaonkar, commissioner of Police (GRP) said as most deaths were owing to trespassing, GRP and Railways have undertaken adequate measures to ensure commuters refrain from crossing tracks. “The Railways has closed several illegal entry and exit points making it impossible for trespassing at many spots,” said Sengaonkar. They have also have posted GRP constables on platforms to ensure that commuters use the foot over bridges.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 01:22 IST