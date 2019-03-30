Gym trainer in Mumbai’s Borivli molests client, held

The police recently arrested a 30-year-old fitness trainer for allegedly passing lewd comments and molesting a client at her residence in Borivli (West). The accused, Gaurav Bindre, was arrested on Monday and remanded into judicial custody on Wednesday.

The complainant hired Bindre to train her and her husband at their residence three days a week. On March 10, the complainant’s husband had not returned home when the trainer arrived. Bindre allegedly passed lewd comments and demanded sex. The complainant refused.

On March 12, when he had been invited for dinner at their residence, he repeated the behaviour. The couple then approached the Borivli police.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 03:58 IST