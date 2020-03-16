Have only 50% staff in offices: BMC diktat amid Covid-19 outbreak

mumbai

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:57 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered all private establishments to use only 50% workforce daily, as a precautionary measure to reduce crowds in trains, buses and at other spots. The Maharashtra government will also order municipal commissioners and district collectors to issue a similar advisory in their jurisdiction.

Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 that was invoked by the state government last week, all municipal commissioners and district collectors have been empowered to take decisions necessary to stop the outbreak of the coronavirus. At least 4.4 million commuters use the suburban railway network daily to commute between home and office. The order issued by BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi stated, “All non-essential service offices to function at only 50% staff capacity. However, following establishments providing essential services shall be excluded – providing drinking water, sewerage services, banking services, telephone and internet services, rail and transportation services, food, vegetable and groceries, hospitals, medical centres and medical stores.”

“We have directed all private establishments other than essential service providers to use only 50% of their work force. It is not an advisory; they will have to follow the orders. They can use the entire workforce on a rotation basis. This will help in reducing crowd at public transport and others places,” Pardeshi said.

Pardeshi, who attended the meeting called by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to review the preventive measures taken by the state, also suggested the same be implemented across the state. “The chief minister was also fine with the suggestion,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

“The state government will ask all municipal commissioners and district collectors to issue similar advisories in their jurisdiction. The state can enforce a complete shutdown, but we don’t want people to panic and face economic losses. We are expecting people to follow all advisories issued by the state,” said public health minister Rajesh Tope.

Similar to the Centre, the BMC has also asked all private sector and public sector companies to encourage their staff to work from home, said the order.