Haven’t approved timetable for summer exam yet: MU

mumbai

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:03 IST

After several colleges and students presented queries about exam timetables posted on social media, the University of Mumbai (MU) on Thursday has clarified that it has not approved any new timetable for the summer exam session. MU’s statement has come two days after the varsity postponed all its 750-plus exams of the current examination session until after April 15.

“Due to Covid-19 outbreak, the government has declared lockdown up to April 14 and accordingly, University of Mumbai issued a circular that the varsity and colleges affiliated with us will not conduct any exam until April 14,” said a statement released by Vinod Patil, director, board of examinations and evaluations (BEE), MU. He further clarified that MU will not issue any timetable-related circular before April 14.

His statement highlighted that during such “unprecedented times”, it is the collective responsibility of the staff and students to not fall prey to rumours. “We have realised that the staff and students are forwarding timetables of different colleges on WhatsApp groups to seek authentication, which eventually finds its way to others who assume the information shared is true. We have to stop this,” stated Patil’s statement.