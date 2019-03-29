HC allows Mumbai Police 2 weeks to chalk out plan against noise violation

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday allowed Mumbai commissioner of police (CP) Sanjay Barve to file an affidavit, detailing the plan of action to be adopted to curb noise violations in the city in two weeks.

The court had previously warned of issuing contempt against deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manjunath Shinge, for misleading the HC on 22 instances of noise violations. According to the petitioner, Awaaz Foundation, in 10 instances, the police had referred the cases to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), while in 12 others, it had not taken any action against the violators.

However, the CP’s affidavit submitted on Thursday by Yatin Kochare, stated that suo-moto action had been initiated at 10 instances of noise violations, while a show-cause notice was issued to the police personnel in 12 others. The CP’s affidavit also rendered an unconditional apology to the court for the lapses by the DCP. The affidavit further explained that as Shinge had done exemplary work in Gadchiroli and was new to the litigation process, the court should show leniency towards him.

In light of these submissions, the affidavit sought more time to frame a comprehensive plan to curb noise violations, as well as enumerate the actions against officers who failed to act against violators. The HC then allowed the police two-weeks’ time to file the detailed plan.

Previously, Awaaz had complained to the HC against police inaction in these 22 instances of noise violations. Through its counsel Nankani and Associates, Awaaz informed a division bench of justices AS Oka and MS Sanklecha that the police had misled the court and repeatedly ignored instances of noise violations, by stating it was MPCB’s duty to initiate action against the violators.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 11:49 IST