HC: Continue crackdown on illegal school buses

mumbai

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:53 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the road transport authority to continue its crackdown on unauthorised vehicles ferrying school children and ensure school buses comply with safety norms.

The directions were issued after the road transport office (RTO) submitted that in a period of 15 days (till December 10), it had collected fines amounting up to ₹1.76 lakh from vehicles flouting safety norms; took action against 113 vehicles, and seized 14. The RTO is expected to submit further compliance in January.

The division bench of justice SC Dharmadhikari and justice RI Chagla, while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the PTA United Forum, was informed by advocate Rama Subramanian that unauthorised vehicles were still ferrying school children.

The state, during a previous hearing, had given assurance that it would clamp down on these vehicles, namely vans and auto rickshaws, and phase them out. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing on behalf of the state, submitted the action initiated by the transport department in compliance with its assurance. It also said that no unauthorised vehicles were issued school bus permits as alleged by the petitioner.

Subramanian, however, claimed fine collection was just a money-making racket as the fined vehicles were back on the road the next day.

She further submitted that due to repeated interventions, the thrust of the PIL, filed in 2016 on child safety, was not being addressed. She said implementation of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act and its subsequent agreements would fulfil the purpose of the petition.

After hearing both sides, the bench told the state to intensify its drive and ensure that safety norms are implemented.