HC denies US national relief in molestation of minors case

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday refused to allow a US national, accused of molesting two minor girls in Mumbai, to travel abroad for 10 months for a heart surgery.

Justice SS Shinde struck down the permission granted to the 55-year-old Chicago resident by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, as such a court is required to complete the trial within a year of registration of offence.

The HC has now directed the trial court to frame charges against the accused within three weeks and complete the trial expeditiously. The accused was booked for sexually harassing two daughters, aged 14 and 15, of a close relative. After the special POCSO court on August 22 permitted him to travel abroad, the mother of the minors challenged the same in the HC.

The accused contested the plea, contending that a blockage in his heart needs to be operated on. He submitted that he was required to travel to the US for the surgery, which would be covered by his health insurance. He said, he had no one to look after him if he gets the surgery done in India.

