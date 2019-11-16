e-paper
HC seeks Rly report on safety measures

Nov 16, 2019
The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday directed the railway administration to submit within two weeks a comprehensive report disclosing measures taken to make suburban commute safer.

The division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and RI Chawla was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Help Mumbai Foundation, raising concerns about the safety of women commuting daily on the suburban railway network. However, the bench felt that the issue had nothing to do with gender. “It has nothing to with the gender... men, women, children... everybody’s commute should be safe,” the bench said.

Advocate Suresh Kumar, representing the railway administration, pointed out the steps that have been taken to ensure safety of passengers, especially women. He said that more policemen and home guards have been posted at railway stations, more CCTV cameras have been installed at stations and in train coaches, and police personnel are posted in the ladies’ compartments at night.

However, the bench felt that the Railways should post police officers on trains even during the day in view of the rising crime rate.

The bench also expressed concerns over on-duty personnel using their mobile phones. “You simply take away their [policemen’s] mobile phones. That will be a great service,” the bench told Kumar. “There is no gender discrimination in that [use of mobile phones]. [At] every nook and corner, you will find policemen and women in uniform with mobile phones in their hands.”

It said that this amounts to negligence, and disciplinary action should be taken against such personnel.

