Head constable tests positive for Covid after death; Mumbai Police toll at 20

mumbai

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 01:17 IST

A 54-year-old head constable posted at Dahisar police station who died on Thursday morning, was tested positive for coronavirus the same day at night. The head constable is a resident of MHB Colony in Borivli and is survived by his wife and 14-year-old son. With the head constable’s death, the death toll in Mumbai Police rose to 20.

On May 27, the head constable went on leave after he developed fever and approached a physician for treatment. “The physician said he had viral fever and gave medicines. He recovered from the fever in two days, but on May 30, he could not breathe. We tried to get him tested at a private clinic, but the authorities said they have run out of forms for the tests and asked us to come next day,” the head constable’s wife said.

On June 1, his health condition worsened, and he was in need of oxygen. He was admitted to Bhagwati Hospital and later shifted to Karuna Hospital – both of which are located in Borivli, where he passed away on Thursday after developing pneumonia.

“Though he had diabetes, his blood sugar level was under control. He went for his duty despite the Mumbai Police permitting personnel above 50 years with pre-existing health conditions to go on leave,” the head constable’s wife said.

She also alleged that there was delay in her husband’s leave sanction. “My husband wanted to go on leave from May 20, as he was unwell but was granted leave only on May 27,” she further alleged.

However, Hanif Mujawar, senior inspector of Dahisar police, refuted the allegations. He said, ”He never made a formal application asking for a leave. If he had made an application I would have been surely updated about it.”

This is the second death in Dahisar police. On May 26, a 53-year-old head constable died of respiratory ailments at JJ Hospital though he did not suffer from any pre-existing condition. A day later, he was found Covid-19 positive.

Mujawar said aggressive testing would be conducted to prevent more deaths in the police force.

1, 499 infected, 31 dead in state police

Until Friday morning, the Maharashtra Police reported 1,499 active cases, –1,304 constables and 195 officers. The police force also lost 31 personnel to Covid-19. While 30 of them are constables and assistant sub-inspectors, one was a 32-year-old assistant police inspector who had diabetes and blood pressure.

5 RPF personnel test positive

Five railway protection force (RPF) constables tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, and seven more constables were home quarantined as a precautionary measure, said officers.

On Monday, the five constables – staying at the RPF barrack at Carnac Bunder – went for tests after they developed Covid-119 symptoms. After their reports came positive, they were admitted to Jagjivan Ram Hospital at Mumbai Central, and their condition is stable, a statement issued by RPF revealed. The number of cases in RPF now stands at seven, even as a total of 18 personnel are home quarantined.

Atul Pathak, inspector general of RPF (Central Railway), said,” We are closely monitoring every case to ensure the wellbeing of our staff. Personal care is very crucial to stay healthy. The staff are always sensitised about this aspect.”

15 arrested for lockdown violations

The Mumbai Police on Thursday lodged 12 first information reports (FIRs) against 27 people and arrested 15 for lockdown violations. Most of the FIRs were registered for gathering in public and not wearing masks.

(With Inputs from Suraj Ojha)