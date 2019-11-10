Hindmata sewer upgrade: Drain-widening resumes; 55% left

mumbai

The work to widen the British-era arch drain at Hindmata in Dadar, which has been stalled since February this year, began again earlier this week with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cutting trees whose roots had entered the drain. After completing about 45% of the work, the project was stalled as the BMC awaited permission from the tree authority to cut 36 trees and transplant 16 that stood directly on top of drain structure.

Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner of F south ward, said, “Work on augmenting the drain began four to five days ago, after we secured permission from the tree authority to cut trees. The work will be completed before this monsoon.”

Hindmata is a low-lying chronic flooding spot that is immersed in waist-deep water during monsoon owing to its saucer shaped topography. The drain-widening work is expected to decrease water receding time.

A senior civic official said, “Tree roots had grown into the drains. One year ago, when we studied the situation, we noticed that only 30-40% of the drain’s water carrying capacity was in use; the rest was logged. We have to cut trees to replace the drain.”

Out of the total 940-metre stretch from BJ Deorukhkar Marg to Madkebuva Chowk, the BMC had finished widening 400 metres in its first phase. The work, however, was stalled awaiting permission to cut 36 trees from the BMC’s tree authority, which was under a stay from the high court as it lacked third party independent experts.

The work includes replacing the arch drain with a 3mx1.2m box drain. The move will double the water capacity of the drain, which connects the area to Britannia Pumping station, from where logged water is pumped out into the sea.

Dinesh Gupta, a Hindmata resident, said, “I am glad the work has resumed. Residents noticed that the water receding time was shorter this monsoon, so the outcome of the work was good.”

