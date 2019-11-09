History-sheeter arrested for killing Govandi resident

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:53 IST

Unit 6 of the Mumbai crime branch on Friday arrested a 27-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly killing a Govandi resident for failing to pay extortion money.

The arrested accused, Tausif Momin alias Tausif Dadhi, was absconding for six months after the incident.

The incident occurred on May 20, 2019, when the victim, Hanif Sayyad, was trying to put up a shanty in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi . Two other accused are still at large .