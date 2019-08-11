Holding polls after floods inhuman, push it to next year: Raj Thackeray

mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has demanded that the upcoming state Assembly elections, to be held in October-November, be postponed to next year. Thackeray said it was “inhuman” to hold polls while places like Kolhapur and Sangli are facing unprecedented floods.

“The water may recede in the next two to four days, but there is so much damage done that it will need at least six months to limp back to normalcy. I fear that there may be an epidemic owing to the carcasses of dead animals and hence, the state needs to concentrate fully on their rehabilitation instead of focusing on polls,” said Thackeray. “If the polls are declared, the model code of conduct would be implemented from September and the government may wash its hands off the matter, saying it cannot do anything.” Thackeray said he would write to the Election Commissioner (EC), demanding the postponement of the elections.

He also blamed the state government for not taking corrective steps at the appropriate time. “The state government was focusing on its Yatra [Mahajanadesh Yatra] and hence, it neglected the heavy rainfall. They reached there after four days. Had the gates of the Almatti dam opened at the right time and water released, the situation would not have been so grave. The people have no food to eat, no shelter over their head, and are you going to approach people seeking votes?” said Thackeray.

Further, he criticized the state over its latest controversy after a minister was found distributing food packets, with his and chief minister Devendra’s Fadnavis photos on them, to flood-affected people. “This only shows their selfishness. Even my party workers are working and providing help to the people but we never canvassed these things,” he said.

